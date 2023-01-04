Videos

A woman mowed down by a truck in Chennai

A woman software engineer, S Shobana, died after being mowed down by a truck near Maduravoyal in Chennai on Jan. 03. She lost control of her two-wheeler when she hit a pothole on the road. According to the Poonamallee Police, her brother was present with her & sustained injuries; admitted to hospital. The police also said that, none of them were wearing helmets. The truck driver, Mohan arrested on charges of rash driving and causing death by negligence. Civic authorities repaired the damaged portions of the road. Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu has condoled the death of his company's employee. Taking to Twitter, he expressed grief that Zoho and his family have lost Shobana in an accident.