Shocking Video : Car make U-Turn and Dragging woman underneath

A Delhi woman was killed after being dragged for several kilometres by a car on Jan. 01. A new CCTV footage shows the car making a U-turn in the Kanjhawala area. The body of the woman is visible under the vehicle. The footage from 3.34 am shows the vehicle making a U-turn a little ahead of Ladpur village and moving towards Tosi village. The woman (23), who was on her way home, was dragged by a car for around four kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala in Delhi after the scooter she was riding collided with the vehicle on Jan. 01 early morning. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police traced the car and launched an investigation. They traced the owner of the car and have arrested five people. The arrested accused have been identified as Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26) and Manoj Mittal (27). Police have seized the car and also taken the samples of the men to check if they were in an inebriated condition at the time of the accident. Further investigation is underway.