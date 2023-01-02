Videos

Schools reopen for classes 6-12 in Tamil Nadu

In this case, schools are opened on Jan. 02 for the students from class 6 to class 12 after the half-yearly exam vacation
Online Desk

School for students of 6 to 12 reopened across Tamil Nadu on Jan. 02. Post the completion of Half yearly exams on Dec. 23, students were given 9 days leave till Jan. 01. In this case, schools are opened on Jan. 02 for the students from class 6 to class 12 after the half-yearly exam vacation.

