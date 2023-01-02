Videos
Ambedkar Statue damaged in Tamil Nadu
The statue was damaged on Jan. 02 in Neduvarambakkam village
A statue of B R Ambedkar was damaged by miscreants in the Neduvarambakkam village area near Ponneri in Tiruvallur District, Tamil Nadu, police said on Jan. 02.
Local residents noticed it and informed the police.
Police registered a case and further investigations going on.
