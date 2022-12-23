Videos

Deadly two-wheeler accident: 20-year-old

A video of a 20-year-old boy who was killed in a two-wheeler accident near Kannur in Kerala goes viral in social media. A 20-year-old young man from Malappattam in Kannur district of Kerala was riding a two-wheeler in high speed. Unfortunately, the youth died on the spot as his two-wheeler lost control by hit on the wall. Following this, two-wheeler crashed into the opposite side of the road and overturned. The incident was recorded in the CCTV camera installed in the area where the youth was seen in one direction and the two-wheeler in the other. In this case, this shocking CCTV footage has gone viral on social media.