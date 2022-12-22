Videos

Will SII vaccine fight the new Omicron variant?

Amid challenge posed by the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in some countries including China, Japan, South Korea, France and United States, Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawala on Dec. 22, asked the people not to panic because of India's vaccination cover and record. "The news of rising COVID cases coming out of China is concerning, we need not panic given our excellent vaccination coverage and track record. We must continue to trust and follow the guidelines set by the Government of India and @MoHFW_INDIA," tweeted Adar Poonawala.