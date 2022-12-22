Videos

Tentative dates of CUET 2023

The University Grants Commission (UGC) announced the dates for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) exam dates for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) admissions at central universities across the country for the next year. Accordingly, the UG exams will be held between 21 and 31 of May 2023, and the PG exams to be held in the first/second week of June. In addition to that, it has been informed that the application process for undergraduate programs will start from the first week of February and the results will be declared in the 3rd week of June next year. For the PG programs, the exam results will be declared by July, and the classes are scheduled to start on August 1.