Popularize Tamil literature: Madras High Court

Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Dec. 21, has directed the Tamil Nadu government to allocate funds and conduct various events to popularize Sangam-era Tamil literature and modern Tamil literature. CM MK Stalin had filed a public interest litigation in Madurai bench of Madras High Court. CM, in his PIL, had demanded that all Tamil books, Tamil research books and other language books related to the development of Tamil should be placed in the library of the World Tamil Association and basic facilities should be established in the library.