Heavy rain in TN on Dec 23 and 24?

A low pressure area is persisting over central parts of South Bengal Sea and adjoining East Indian Ocean, says the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai. It may slowly move west-northwestwards towards Sri Lankan coast during the next 2 days. Due to this, fishermen are advised not to venture into Southwest Bay of Bengal and Gulf of Mannar till the Dec. 22, the Meteorological Centre added. The Meteorological Centre also forecasted a possibility of heavy rain at a few places in coastal areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Dec. 23 and 24.