Parandur Airport: Villagers march towards Collectrate

Residents of Eknapuram village in Kancheepuram district marched towards the collector’s office in Kancheepuram on Dec. 19 to stress their demand against the proposed airport. The residents of Eknapuram, for almost 144 days, were up in arms against the government for choosing their village to build a greenfield airport for Chennai. Ever since the announcement on Dec. 18, the police force from Kancheepuram, Sriperumbudur were deployed in large numbers to avoid any untoward incidents.