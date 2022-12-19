Videos

Minister Roja impresses public

Former actress Roja is now the Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement of Andhra Pradesh. Roja has been making waves through speech and actions for the past few days while inaugurating and participating in various programs. Minister Roja played kabaddi when she inaugurated the kabaddi competition in Nagari. Following that she participated in dance programs held in various towns including Tirupati. In this case, Roja, who inaugurated the Chief Minister's National Boxing Tournament in Visakhapatnam on Dec. 18, and showed her boxing skills in the event which created an excitement in the area.