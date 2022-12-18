Videos

Thunivu's second single 'Kasethan Kadavulada' released

The much awaited Ajith Kumar-starrer Thunivu's second single'Kasethan Kadavulada' has been released at 2 PM on Dec.18. Billed as a heist film, 'Kasethan Kadavulada' promises to be on the lines of Mankatha-style badass song. The phrase is inspired from 'Kasethan Kadavulappa' a song from the 1968 film Chakkaram. The first single 'Chilla Chilla' released recently proved to be a powerful dance number. The film is scheduled to release theatrically on 11 January 2023, during Pongal clashing with Vijay’s Varisu.