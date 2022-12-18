Videos

Rajinikanth's special voice message to fans

A baby shower was held for 73 pregnant women on behalf of actor Rajinikanth's fans in Thoothukudi. On the occasion of actor Rajinikanth's 73rd birthday, a baby shower was held for 73 pregnant women on behalf of Thoothukudi Rajinikanth fans. Pregnant women were also given a list of presents containing 21 items. Actor Rajinikanth congratulated the women who participated in the program through a voice message.