North Chennai's 1st Margazhi Maha Utsavam

In the first Margazhi Maha Utsavam held in North Chennai, the musicians sang kirtan non-stop for 12 hours. Musicians from Tamil Nadu and other states participated and sang devotional songs and Carnatic music in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and other languages ​​for 12 hours non-stop in Vadiudayamman Thyagaraja Swami Temple in Tiruvottiyur.
