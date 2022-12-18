Videos
North Chennai's 1st Margazhi Maha Utsavam
In the first Margazhi Maha Utsavam held in North Chennai, the musicians sang kirtan non-stop for 12 hours. Musicians from Tamil Nadu and other states participated and sang devotional songs and Carnatic music in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and other languages for 12 hours non-stop in Vadiudayamman Thyagaraja Swami Temple in Tiruvottiyur.
