Videos
Man dies while watching Avatar? Shocking incident in AP
A man dies of a heart attack while watching the movie Avatar: The Way of Water. A man named Lakshmi Reddy suffered a massive cardiac arrest while watching the movie 'Avatar: The Way of Water' in a theater near Kakinada district in Andhra Pradesh on Dec. 17. Doctors said that he may have died due to high blood pressure.
