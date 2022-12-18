Videos

14-year old drowned in Chennai river

A 14-year-old boy, Samuel, who disappeared after taking a bath in Adyar river near Saidapet, Chennai, was recovered as a dead body on Dec. 18. The fire department recovered the body of the boy after an 18-hour search. Samuel, a 14-year-old, son of Unni Krishnan from Saidapet, Chennai, is studying in the 9th standard from a nearby government school. In this case, Samuel went to take a bath with his friends in Adyar river near Saidapet. Since the water flow was a little high on Dec. 17 evening, Samuel was floundering in the water. His friends saw this and tried to save Samuel, but they could not. More than 30 firemen were engaged in an intensive search operation in Adyar river after receiving information about the incident. As the search for the student continued past night, the Anna University team engaged in the search using a drone camera. Even though the water flow in the river has reduced, some parts of the river is muddy, making it a challenge to rescue Samuel. The search for the missing boy in Adyar river near Saidapet, continued for the 2nd day. However, the fire department recovered the body of the boy after an 18-hour search on Dec. 18.