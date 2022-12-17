Videos

Relief for Vijay

Bringing an amicable closure to Varisu producer Dil Raju's controversial statement, Red Giant movies has bagged the Vijay-starrer's distribution rights in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, North Arcot and South Arcot. Seven Screen Studios, which would be releasing Varisu in Tamil Nadu, took to Instagram to announce its distributors in TN centres. The film's producer recently stirred up controversy saying that Vijay is a bigger star than Ajith and the former should be allotted more number of screens in the State. His statement was frowned upon and trolled by netizens. However, he came up with a clarification saying that the 15-second clip has distorted his 45-minute interview, and that his statement was misconstrued by the media. Now that Red Giant, which is also distributing Ajith's Thunivu, has taken up distribution of Varisu in prime centres, Varisu team can heave sigh of relief from fears of disparity in theatre allotment. Helmed by Director Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju, Varisu is all set to hit theatres in Pongal clashing with Ajith's Thunivu. Apart from Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna, the film also features Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha, and Samyuktha among others. The film has music by Thaman, cinematography by Karthik Palani, and editing by National Award-winning editor KL Praveen. The audio launch of the film is reported to be held at Nehru Stadium in Chennai on December 24.