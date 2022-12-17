Videos

Kashi-Tamil sangamam ends

Calling the conclusion of month-long Kashi Tamil Sangmam a new beginning of the union of two towering cultures – of Kashi and Tamil Nadu—Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the efforts in this direction were imperative since independence but it did not happen. Taking a veiled jibe on the previous dispensations, Shah added that no attempt was made in the past to re-unite the cultural links of different regions of the country. “Under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership, the soul of India’s cultures is resurrected and it is being reflected in regional reunion through such Sangamams based on the concept of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat,” said Shah. He exuded confidence that the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam would prove to be a successful attempt not only to strengthen the bonds between Kashi and Tamil Nadu but also to re-unite other regional cultures on the same lines. Over two lakh people visited the campus of Banaras Hindu University during the last one month.