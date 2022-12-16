Videos

What India ate in 2022?

Swiggy has revealed what India ate in the year 2022. This year was a back-to-normal year after two years of Covid-19 restrictions. People avoided eating outside, ordering in or hang out at the visibly crowded place. New trends in food and grocery delivery also emerged. According to Swiggy, Biryani set the new records with 2.28 biryani orders per second. Not just Biryani, India also tried foreign flavours with Ravioli (Italian) and Bibimbap (Korean) as they emerged as popular choices. Swiggy Instamart was also a hit among the users for a quick delivery of groceries. The most-eaten dish this year was biryani. “Users said YES YES YES to Biryani making it the most ordered dish on Swiggy yet again for the 7th year running. Looks like yeh SAAT hum nahin chodenge!! The dish showed," Swiggy said. The top most ordered dishes on Swiggy were Chicken Biryani, Masala Dosa, Chicken Fried Rice, Paneer Butter Masala, Butter Naan, Veg Fried Rice, Veg Biryani and Tandoori Chicken. The foreign dishes people ate this year were Italian Pasta, Pizza, Mexican Bowl, Spicy Ramen and Sushi.