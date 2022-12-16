Videos
Terror attack in Kashmir
Two individuals were killed in a firing incident by unidentified terrorists near Military Hospital in Jammu and Kashmir on Dec. 16. "In an early morning firing incident by unidentified terrorists at Rajouri near Military Hospital, there has been fatal casualty of two individuals. The Police, security forces and civil administration officials are on the site," tweeted White Knight Corps, Indian Army
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android