Special show for Avatar: The Way of Water

Fans who watched the special screening of Avatar: The Way of Water at the Rohini Theater in Koyambedu said that the film was excellent. The film Avatar which was released in the year 2009, directed by James Cameron, was a huge hit. Following this, the second part of the film, Avatar: The Way of Water, released worldwide on Dec. 16. Meanwhile, hundreds of fans enjoyed watching the special screening of the movie, which was screened at 12 in the midnight at the Rohini Theatre in Koyambedu, Chennai. Fans said that the movie was good and they are looking forward to the next part of the movie.