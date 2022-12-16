Videos

Police & protesters clash in Peru

Protesters and police clashed in Lima on Dec. 15 as demonstrators showed their support for ousted former President Pedro Castillo. Police fired tear gas at protesters, who in turn shouted and threw objects at them. Castillo was deposed and then arrested last week after lawmakers in the opposition-controlled Congress voted to remove him from power shortly after he illegally sought to dissolve Congress to avoid a third impeachment vote. Castillo's former vice president Dina Boluarte was sworn into office after his removal. The Peruvian government declared a state of emergency on December 14, a rare move to quell protests, which allows the armed forces to assist police and curtails certain civil liberties including the right to assembly. Protesters are demanding Castillo’s release, that Boluarte step down, the dissolution of Congress and new elections.