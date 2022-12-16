Videos

Kolkata Int'l Film Festival 2022: SRK calls for positivity

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan participated in the inaugural ceremony of the 28th International Kolkata Film Festival on Dec. 15 in Kolkata. While addressing the gathering, Shah Rukh Khan said that he'll stay positive no matter what happens. "Social media often driven by a certain narrowness of view that limits human nature to its baser self...I read somewhere-negativity increases social media consumption...Such pursuits enclose collective narrative making it divisive & destructive," said Shah Rukh Khan at Kolkata. "No matter what the world does, people like us will stay positive," Shah Rukh Khan added at Kolkata International Film Festival.