Kashi Tamil Sangaman ends

According to a source, Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with a Tamil community delegation will attend the valedictory function of Kashi Tamil Sangamam at Varanasi on December 16. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will also attend the program. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi on November 19. He also released a book 'Tirukkural' along with its translation into 13 languages. The objective of the programme is to celebrate, reaffirm and rediscover the age-old links between Tamil Nadu and Kashi - two of the country's most important and ancient seats of learning. More than 2500 delegates from Tamil Nadu have attended the program.