Indian minister's massive reply for Pakistani reporter

During an interaction with media persons at UN headquarters in New York, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on December 16 shut down Pakistani ‘reporter’s’ question on terrorism. Pakistani reporter asked a about terrorism in South Asia region. “How long South Asia will see terrorism from New Delhi, Kabul, Pakistan, how long they will be at war,” Pakistani reporter asked at UN headquarters in New York. “You are asking the wrong minister. It is the minister of Pakistan who will tell you how long Pak intends to practice terrorism,” replied S Jaishankar. “Pakistan is not good at taking good advice. The world today sees them as the epicenter of terrorism,” said S Jaishankar. “They're ministers in Pakistan who can tell how long Pakistan intends to practice terrorism. World isn't stupid, it increasingly calls out countries, orgs indulging in terrorism. My advice is to clean up your act and try to be good neighbor,” he added.