Border areas along northern frontier stable

On Tawang face-off, GOC-in-C, Eastern Command says, "In one of the areas with differing perception of LAC, PLA patrol transgressed, was contested very firmly which led to some physical violence but was contained...Border areas along Northern Frontier stable. We're firmly in control." Chinese troops approached the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh, but Indian troops firmly contested their way, leading to a clash between the two, sources said on Dec. 12. Although no loss of life or major injuries were reported, both Indian and Chinese troops received some minor injuries during this clash.