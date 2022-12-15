Videos

Who is a PA for Udhayanidhi?

3 senior IAS officers will work with Udhayanidhi Stalin, who has been sworn in as the minister. 3 secretaries Athulya Mishra, Udhayachandran and Amudha will work with Minister Udhayanidhi. Group 1 officer P. Mani Raj has been appointed as senior assistant for Minister Udhayanidhi. It is to be noted that P Mani Raj is the youngest of all in Minister Udhayanidhi's team. The 31-year-old group 1 officer P. Mani Raj is an engineer graduate from Anna University. He was also a former software engineer who gave up his job to pursue his dream of becoming a civil servant.