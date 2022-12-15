Videos

Who is a PA for Udhayanidhi?

3 senior IAS officers will work with Udhayanidhi Stalin, who has been sworn in as the minister. 3 secretaries Athulya Mishra, Udhayachandran and Amudha will work with Minister Udhayanidhi. Group 1 officer P. Mani Raj has been appointed as senior assistant for Minister Udhayanidhi. It is to be noted that P Mani Raj is the youngest of all in Minister Udhayanidhi's team. The 31-year-old group 1 officer P. Mani Raj is an engineer graduate from Anna University. He was also a former software engineer who gave up his job to pursue his dream of becoming a civil servant.
Online Desk

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in