Heavy rain in Tamil Nadu?

The Indian Meteorological Department has reported that the deep depression over the southeast Arabian Sea has strengthened into a depression. Atmospheric circulation formed over South Andaman and adjoining areas on Dec. 14. The Indian Meteorological Department has said that it may develop into a low-pressure area over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Indian Ocean. It is likely to move in a west-northwest direction and proceed towards Sri Lanka's coastal areas, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.