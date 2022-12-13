Videos

Staggering school student: Drug addict?

The parents and the public are shocked as a video of a student studying in Salem district's Vazhapadi Government Higher Secondary School falling down on the road under the influence of alcohol in his school uniform is going viral on social media. More than a thousand students from Vazhapadi and its surrounding areas such as Muttampatti, Mannayakanpatti, Chellappa Nagar are studying in the Vazhapadi Government Higher Secondary School of Salem District. In this scenario, a student on his way to school on Dec. 12 is seen drinking and fell on the road under the influence of alcohol in his school uniform. A video of the student being taken safely to school by a fellow student is going viral on social media. Parents and public are shocked as the video goes viral on social media.