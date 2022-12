Videos

Psycho man kills entire family

A Psycho man killed his wife and his 4 children under the influence of alcohol on Dec. 13. The terrific incident happened at Chengam, Tiruvannamalai District, Tamil Nadu. Wife Valli, 3 daughters Trisha, Monisha, Mahalakshmi, and a son Shakti were hacked to death with a sickle. Police investigation is on.