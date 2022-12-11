Videos

Majestic Maha Deepam

On the fifth day, the Maha Deepam appears majestically on Annamalai hill which is at 2668 feet high. Karthigai Deepam festival was celebrated at Annamalai hill which is 2668 feet high behind the Annamalai temple in Tiruvannamalai. The Maha Deepam, which was lit on Dec. 06, will be lit for 11 consecutive days and displayed to the devotees.