Cyclone Mandous effect: 500 trees uprooted

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep singh bedi, who visited cyclone-affected areas in Chennai on Dec. 10, said the city had recovered quickly from the effects of Cyclone Mandous. "More than 200 people have been relocated to camps, and around 9,000 provided with food. Around 400-500 trees were uprooted. We were prepared for the cyclone and had cut the branches of 15,000 trees to avoid accidents. 500 staff, 300 vehicles were deployed, so main road was cleared and traffic was not disrupted," Said Gagandeep singh bedi.