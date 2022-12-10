Videos
Cyclone Mandous effect: 20 flights cancelled
20 flights scheduled to depart from Chennai on Dec. 10 were cancelled while many flights suffered delays due to poor weather. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the airlines have issued an advisory telling passengers to set out to the airport after checking flight schedules to confirm about delays or cancellations.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android