Videos

Cyclone Mandous effect: 20 flights cancelled

20 flights scheduled to depart from Chennai on Dec. 10 were cancelled while many flights suffered delays due to poor weather. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the airlines have issued an advisory telling passengers to set out to the airport after checking flight schedules to confirm about delays or cancellations.
Online Desk

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in