Thunivu songs leaked online

Days after the Thunivu team announced the release date of the film’s first single, Chilla Chilla’s, the track was leaked on Twitter on Dec. 06 night. The song is sung by Anirudh Ravichander and Vaisagh has penned the lyrics for this number. While makers of the film had been working to take down the links to the first single, a 10-second audio of the second single, Kasedhan Kadavulada, was leaked on Dec. 07. The leaked versions of the songs went viral on social media and the songs have received mixed reactions from fans. The film helmed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor, stars Ajith Kumar, Manju Warrier, and Samuthirakani. The film is expected to hit screens on Pongal along with Vijay’s Varisu.