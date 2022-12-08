Videos

Cyclone Mandous nearing Tamil Nadu

The Indian Meteorological Department has announced that the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has strengthened into Cyclone Mandous. The eye of the Cyclone is located 560 km southeast of Karaikal and 640 km southeast of Chennai. According to the Meteorological Department, the Cyclone is expected to make landfall between Puducherry and Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh at midnight on Dec. 09. Due to this, it has been reported that heavy to very heavy rain may occur in the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu on Dec. 08 and very to very heavy rain may occur in the northern coastal districts on Dec. 09.