Massive bird flu outbreak in Japan

3.1 lakh chickens to be culled in Japan due to bird flu. After the corona virus, bird flu started intensifying in Japan at the end of October. Bird flu outbreaks occurred in 9 Japanese states. 33 lakh chickens have been culled since October 28. In Kagoshima Prefecture alone, 34,000 chickens have been killed by the bird flu. After eleven years, there has been such a massive bird flu outbreak in Aichi State. A large number of chickens suddenly died in Aichi province on Dec. 04. An examination of the 13 dead chickens revealed that almost half of the chickens were infected with bird flu.