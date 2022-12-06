Videos

Christmas celebration by ministers

A Christmas function organized by All India Christian Welfare Movement held at Palladam in Tirupur district where ministers celebrated the function by cutting a cake. Ministers M.P. Saminathan, Senji Masthan and N.Kayalvizhi Selvaraj took part in the function and shared their wishes with everyone. Welfare assistance were given to people in need and teachers were given shield for their immense efforts in teaching the lesson.