Rajnikanth is a socially responsible person: Anbumani
PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Dec. 04 exuded confidence that the PMK-led alliance will form a government by winning the 2026 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu. “Accordingly, our strategy will be decided and announced six months before the Parliamentary polls,” he told reporters in Dharmapuri
