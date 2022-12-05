Videos

Moderate rain in Tamil Nadu

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate rain is likely to occur in seven districts of Tamil Nadu such as Nagai, Tiruvarur, Sivaganga, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram, Nellai and Kanniyakumari for the next three hours. The IMD also said that a low- pressure area is likely to develop over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea areas on December 5. In the next 48 hours it will move in west-northwest direction. Later, it was reported that on December 8, moving in a west-northwest direction, it is likely to prevail near North-East, Puduvai and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coastal areas.