Videos

Jayalalithaa's 6th death anniversary

Late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was remembered on her sixth death anniversary on Dec. 05 by Leader of Opposition and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami along with other party members. Clad in black shirt, Palaniswami paid floral tributes at Jayalalithaa’s memorial in Marina beach. Former AIADMK ministers Sengottaiyan, Jayakumar, KP Munusamy and others also paid their respects. Not only party members, but also the public are paying their respects at Jayalalithaa's memorial. Edappadi K Palaniswami along with his supporters took a vow at former chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s memorial during her sixth memorial day to prepare themselves for any sacrifice to establish an “Amma” government in the State. EPS and his camp also took pledge to defeat betrayers of the party and revitalise the party and its legacy to safeguard the interest of the people. He also criticised the DMK government for stalling several welfare schemes launched by the AIADMK government. EPS also spoke about a mega alliance under the AIADMK party for the Lok Sabha polls in 2024 to win all the 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. OPS along with his supporters, and AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran and his party functionaries paid tribute to the former CM’s memorial separately. Jayalaithaa’s niece Deepa paid floral tribute to Jayalalithaa’s portrait at her Poes Garden residence earlier in the day. After 75 days of hospitalisation, Jayalalithaa died of cardiac arrest. After 5 years since its formation to probe Jayalalithaa's death, the Arumugasamy Commission submitted its report to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on August 25 this year.