Videos
Stalin to attend G20 preparatory meeting
Chief Minister Stalin will go to Delhi on Dec. 05 to participate in a meeting to discuss the preparations for the G20 summit. With India assuming the presidency of the G20 summit this year, the Union Government has planned for the meeting to discuss on the successful conduct of the summit. PM to chair the meeting with all states and UTs CMs.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android