Heavy Rain in Tamil Nadu

Heavy rain lashed Komarapalayam and its surrounding areas in Namakkal district. Motorists suffer due to overflowing rainwater on the roads. Heavy rains lashed Chidambaram area of ​​Cuddalore district. The early morning rains lashed areas including Parangipettai, Puduchatram, Samiyaar Pettai, Periyapattu. While there was a risk of insect attack on the samba crops, the farmers and public are happy that the rain has reduced the insect attack. Atmospheric circulation is likely to develop in the Southeast Bengal Sea and adjacent South Andaman Sea on Dec. 04 says the India Meteorological Department. Due to this, there is a favorable condition for the formation of a low pressure area on Dec. 05, but it will strengthen as a low pressure zone and move towards Puducherry according to the meteorological department. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has announced that there is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall in Tamil Nadu for the next five days due to the variation in the speed of the easterly wind. IMD has also predicted heavy rain in Tamil Nadu on the Dec. 7 and very light rain on Dec. 8.