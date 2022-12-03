Videos

Mobiles banned in temples

On Dec. 02, The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has ordered the Commissioner of HR & CE to take action on banning the use of Mobile Phones in all temples in Tamil Nadu. Based on the petition filed by Priest Seetharaman in the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, the judges ordered the HR & CE department to ban the use of Mobile Phones in Temples. Arrangements have been made to secure and tokenize Mobiles in the temple premises, the HR & CE department officials said. Mobile Phones are prohibited at 15 places in the temple premises, they said. It was said that if found carrying a Mobile Phones in these places, it would be confiscated, they added.