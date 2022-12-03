Videos
G20 Logo at Mahabalipuram
Hundred centrally-protected monuments, including UNESCO world heritage sites spread across the country, lights up till Dec. 07 and bear the G20 logo started on Dec. 01 when India assumed the Presidency of influential group. The size of the logo projected on the monuments depends on the nature and design of the site.
