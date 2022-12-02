Videos

Sex outside marriage punishable by jail

Indonesia’s parliament is expected to pass a new criminal code that will penalise sex outside marriage, with a punishment of up to one year in jail, officials have confirmed. The legislative overhaul will also ban insulting the president or state institutions and expressing any views counter to Indonesia’s state ideology. Cohabitation before marriage is also banned. Decades in the making, the new criminal code is expected to be passed on 15 December, Indonesia’s deputy justice minister, Edward Omar Sharif Hiariej, told. “We’re proud to have a criminal code that’s in line with Indonesian values,” he told. A revised version of the criminal code has been discussed since Indonesia declared its independence from the Dutch in 1945.