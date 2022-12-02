Videos

Regular train services from Bodi to Chennai?

After an interval, a rail engine arrived at Bodinayakanur in Tamil Nadu, which is the nearest railway station from Idukki disrict in Kerala on Dec. 02. It was a trial run at a speed of 120 kmph on the newly- laid broad-gauge track from Theni. The trial run is a success and regular services to Chennai and Madurai will start from Bodi soon, a railway official said. The trial took place as work on the 15 km broad-gauge track between Theni and Bodi was completed.