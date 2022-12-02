Videos
Regular train services from Bodi to Chennai?
After an interval, a rail engine arrived at Bodinayakanur in Tamil Nadu, which is the nearest railway station from Idukki disrict in Kerala on Dec. 02. It was a trial run at a speed of 120 kmph on the newly- laid broad-gauge track from Theni. The trial run is a success and regular services to Chennai and Madurai will start from Bodi soon, a railway official said. The trial took place as work on the 15 km broad-gauge track between Theni and Bodi was completed.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android