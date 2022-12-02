Videos

'Baba' to be re-released in US on Dec. 11

It has been reported that Rajinikanth's 'Baba' will be re-released in America on December 11. Baba, which was directed by Suresh Krissna released in the year 2002. The film crew is planning to re-release this year on the occasion of actor Rajinikanth's birthday. While the photo of actor Rajinikanth dubbing for the film has caught the attention of the internet, it is said that Baba film is going to be re-released in America on Dec. 11 ahead of his birthday.