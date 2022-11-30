Videos

Tamilsai Soundararajan expresses her condolence

My heart sinks after hearing that elephant Lakshmi, a friend to the devotees of the auspicious Manakula Vinayagar temple in Puducherry, is no more today. Lakshmi is still lingering in my mind as she blessed those who came to the Manakula Vinayagar temple considering them as a friend and sister. I have no idea how to console myself because when Manakula Ganesha's chariot arrives, she leads the chariot majestically. I express my deepest condolences to the people of Puducherry who are suffering from the loss of Lakshmi," says Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, Tamilisai Soundararajan.