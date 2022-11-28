Videos

Stalin inaugrates ‘Vanavil Mandrams’

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the Vanavil Mandram on Nov. 28 which would lead students to experiment things and he flagged off mobile laboratories.Vanavil Mandram which has been formulated to educate the government school students from Classes 6 to 8. The Mandram has been formulated to make the students enjoy mathematics and sciences and learn with experiments. A total of 25 lakh students from as many as 13,210 government schools would get benefited by the program. A fund of Rs.25 crore has been allocated for the program.