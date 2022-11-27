Videos
Drones banned over Stalin's visit
The District Collector of Perambalur has ordered a ban on flying of drones in the district on the November 28 and 29 for security concerns ahead of Chief Minister MK Stalin's visit. Stalin will take a flight from Chennai the day after tomorrow (28th November) to Tiruchy to attend various programs there, Perambalur, and Ariyalur districts.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android