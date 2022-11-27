Videos

Drones banned over Stalin's visit

The District Collector of Perambalur has ordered a ban on flying of drones in the district on the November 28 and 29 for security concerns ahead of Chief Minister MK Stalin's visit. Stalin will take a flight from Chennai the day after tomorrow (28th November) to Tiruchy to attend various programs there, Perambalur, and Ariyalur districts.
DT Online

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in